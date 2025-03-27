Showdown at Georgia Capitol: Abortion Bill Sparks Heated Debate

The Georgia Capitol became a battleground on Wednesday as legislators heard testimony on a controversial abortion bill, even as the proposal faced a legislative impasse. Pro-life and pro-choice supporters converged in spirited demonstration, reflecting the intense national conversation on abortion rights.

The bill, sponsored by Republican Rep. Emory Dunahoo, seeks to criminalize most abortions from fertilization, intensifying Georgia's existing six-week abortion ban. Advocates argue it's about saving lives, while critics warn it could jeopardize women's health care, particularly affecting those with complications and in-vitro fertilization treatments.

With Georgia grappling with high maternal mortality rates, especially among Black women, opponents call for increased healthcare focus. The bill also raises fears of criminalizing IVF, potentially impacting fertility clinics. The debate underscores deep divisions on balancing reproductive rights and moral convictions.

