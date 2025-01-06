North Korea's Missile Challenge: A Threat Looms Over Blinken's Seoul Visit

In a move coinciding with the visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Seoul, North Korea launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile towards the sea on Monday. The launch, which was detected by South Korea's military around noon, took place amidst a backdrop of political uncertainty following the suspension of President Yoon Suk Yeol.

During his meeting with South Korean Acting President Choi Sang-mok, Blinken assured South Korea of the United States' unwavering security commitment. He emphasized the need for a robust joint defense posture in response to potential provocations from North Korea.

This missile launch marks North Korea's first since November 5 and seems to showcase their ongoing advancements in solid-fuel technology, designed to be less detectable and easier to operate, enhancing missile survivability and posing new regional security challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)