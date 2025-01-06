E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred
The Supreme Court has transferred petitions by Amazon and Flipkart from various high courts to the Karnataka High Court. These petitions challenge a Competition Commission of India order for a probe into alleged malpractices by the e-commerce giants. This decision aims to streamline legal proceedings.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has ruled that petitions filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart, challenging an investigation by the Competition Commission of India, will be transferred to the Karnataka High Court. This move consolidates multiple cases previously scattered across different jurisdictions.
The decision emerged from a bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. They emphasized the necessity for efficiency, suggesting reasonable time be allocated to complete pending pleadings related to these cases.
Initially, the Competition Commission of India sought to consolidate these matters under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court. The investigation concerns accusations of unfair practices, such as deep discounting and exclusive agreements with sellers on their platforms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Karnataka High Court Paves Way for Updated Birth Certificates for Transgender Persons
Legal Proceedings Initiated Over Liam Payne's Tragic Incident
Karnataka High Court Stays Proceedings Against IIMB Staff Amid Caste-Based Allegations
Empowering Small Businesses: How ONDC is Revolutionizing E-commerce
Quick Commerce Poised to Rival E-commerce Titans by 2025