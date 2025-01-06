Left Menu

E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred

The Supreme Court has transferred petitions by Amazon and Flipkart from various high courts to the Karnataka High Court. These petitions challenge a Competition Commission of India order for a probe into alleged malpractices by the e-commerce giants. This decision aims to streamline legal proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2025 12:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 11:18 IST
E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred
The platform also serves close to 10 lakh kiranas across nine states Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has ruled that petitions filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart, challenging an investigation by the Competition Commission of India, will be transferred to the Karnataka High Court. This move consolidates multiple cases previously scattered across different jurisdictions.

The decision emerged from a bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. They emphasized the necessity for efficiency, suggesting reasonable time be allocated to complete pending pleadings related to these cases.

Initially, the Competition Commission of India sought to consolidate these matters under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court. The investigation concerns accusations of unfair practices, such as deep discounting and exclusive agreements with sellers on their platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

Biden's Pro-India Legacy: A Tough Act for Trump's Return

 United States
2
Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

Trump's Foreign Policy: Strengthening Ties with India Amidst China Challenge

 United States
3
Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

Blizzard Alert: A Winter Storm Threatens Millions Across America

 Global
4
Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

Australia Secures Series Win in Sydney

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming Carbon Markets: The EU’s Roadmap to Net-Zero Through ETS Reforms

Innovative Approaches to Digitizing Female-Run Businesses in Indonesia’s Economy

Driving Growth in ECA: Strategies for High-Income Transitions with Global Insights

Digital Economy's Impact on Carbon Emissions: Opportunities and Regional Disparities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025