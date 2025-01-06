E-commerce Giants Amazon and Flipkart Face Legal Showdown: Petitions Transferred

The Supreme Court has ruled that petitions filed by e-commerce companies Amazon and Flipkart, challenging an investigation by the Competition Commission of India, will be transferred to the Karnataka High Court. This move consolidates multiple cases previously scattered across different jurisdictions.

The decision emerged from a bench comprising Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice Ujjal Bhuyan. They emphasized the necessity for efficiency, suggesting reasonable time be allocated to complete pending pleadings related to these cases.

Initially, the Competition Commission of India sought to consolidate these matters under the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court or the Delhi High Court. The investigation concerns accusations of unfair practices, such as deep discounting and exclusive agreements with sellers on their platforms.

