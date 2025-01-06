Pet Boarding Nightmare: Canine Abuse Scandal in Maharashtra

A pet boarding facility in Thane, Maharashtra, is under scrutiny after allegations of abuse against two dogs surfaced. The police have registered a case against the facility's management following a formal complaint from the pet owner.

The two dogs, a golden retriever and a toy poodle, were reportedly manhandled, with the poodle suffering permanent blindness in one eye. The pet owner claims that the retriever also endured emotional trauma during their stay at the facility from December 26, 2024.

The intervention by PETA representatives prompted the police action, leading to charges under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, addressing the alleged maltreatment of the animals.

