Animal Cruelty Case in Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Dog Beating

A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, where police have arrested a man for the alleged brutal thrashing of a dog.

The arrest came after a cyber cell investigation was prompted by a complaint from animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi. Gandhi provided a video of the incident to SP Vineet Kumar Bansal.

The accused, identified as Dinesh Meena, allegedly posted the video on Instagram, showcasing the attack. Authorities identified Meena through technical evidence and he was arrested by SHO Kesariyavad's team on charges of animal cruelty.

(With inputs from agencies.)