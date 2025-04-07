Animal Cruelty Case in Rajasthan: Man Arrested for Dog Beating
In Rajasthan's Pratapgarh district, a man named Dinesh Meena was arrested for allegedly beating a dog. The arrest followed a cyber cell probe initiated by a complaint from animal rights activist Maneka Gandhi, who sent a video of the incident to the authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:00 IST
- Country:
- India
A disturbing case of animal cruelty has surfaced in Pratapgarh, Rajasthan, where police have arrested a man for the alleged brutal thrashing of a dog.
The arrest came after a cyber cell investigation was prompted by a complaint from animal rights advocate and former Union minister Maneka Gandhi. Gandhi provided a video of the incident to SP Vineet Kumar Bansal.
The accused, identified as Dinesh Meena, allegedly posted the video on Instagram, showcasing the attack. Authorities identified Meena through technical evidence and he was arrested by SHO Kesariyavad's team on charges of animal cruelty.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Turkish Political Turmoil: Mayor Imamoglu's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests
Turmoil in Turkey: Istanbul Mayor's Arrest Sparks Nationwide Protests
Turmoil in Turkey: Imamoglu's Arrest Fuels Nationwide Protests
Turkish Unrest: Arrest of Istanbul Mayor Imamoglu Sparks Nationwide Protests
Murder Investigation Unfolds as Videographer Found Dead in Wheat Field