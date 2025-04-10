Circus Controversy: Animal Cruelty Allegations Surface Against Asiad Circus

The proprietors of Asiad Circus in Roorkee face serious allegations of animal cruelty, according to recent reports. Local officials confirmed on Thursday that an FIR has been filed against the circus under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This legal action follows a complaint by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India, alleging that the circus has been clipping the wings of endangered non-native birds like macaws and cockatoos for their performances. PETA representatives witnessed the acts during an April 6 performance and reported signs of distress among the birds.

PETA India's cruelty response coordinator, Virendra Singh, emphasized the repeated nature of these violations, citing past incidents and urging the circus to adopt cruelty-free entertainment methods. Previous reports include a bird dying from a cat bite, allegedly due to being unable to escape because of clipped wings.

(With inputs from agencies.)