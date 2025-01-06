Left Menu

Supreme Shuffle: CJI Khanna Recuses From Key Sports Constitution Cases

Chief Justice of India, Sanjv Khanna, recused himself from hearing cases on the Indian Olympic Association and All India Football Federation constitutions. He cited prior involvement in a Delhi High Court case related to the matter and directed the pleas to be heard by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10.

Updated: 06-01-2025 12:12 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 12:12 IST
In a notable move, Chief Justice of India Sanjv Khanna has recused himself from overseeing two significant cases concerning the framing of constitutions for the Indian Olympic Association and the All India Football Federation. Both constitutions were formulated by former apex court judge Justice L Nageswara Rao.

The development unfolded at the beginning of Monday's court proceedings. CJI Khanna, seated alongside Justice Sanjay Kumar, opted out due to previous engagement with the matter in the Delhi High Court.

The cases, previously managed by former CJI DY Chandrachud's bench, will now be reviewed by Justice PS Narasimha on February 10, as the legal discourse around these sports institutions' constitutions continues.

