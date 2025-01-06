Strategic Seizure: Russian Forces Capture Kurakhove

The Russian Defence Ministry announced on Monday that its forces have successfully seized control of Kurakhove, a town situated in Ukraine's Donetsk region. This development marks a strategic win for Russia, significantly disrupting the logistics and technical support for Ukrainian forces operating in the area.

Kurakhove's capture comes as part of a larger Russian advance towards Pokrovsk, a critical logistical hub located 32 km to the north. This gain reflects the ongoing intensity and tactical maneuvers of the Russian military campaign in Ukraine.

For months, Russia has been inching toward Kurakhove, attempting to consolidate its hold on the region and weaken Ukrainian supply lines. The implications of this takeover highlight the ongoing strategic shifts in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)