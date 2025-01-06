Union Minister Launches 50 Projects Worth ₹50 Crore Under PMMSY in Northeast India

Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, Shri Rajiv Ranjan Singh, inaugurated and laid the foundation for 50 significant projects worth ₹50 crore under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) in Guwahati, Assam, today. These initiatives, covering all Northeastern states except Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram, aim to bolster fisheries development and enhance livelihoods in the region. The Northeastern States Meet, reviewing PMMSY's implementation, was attended by Union Ministers of State Prof. S P Baghel and Shri George Kurian, Fisheries Ministers from various Northeastern states, and other dignitaries.

Historic Launch of Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim

In a groundbreaking move, the first-ever Organic Fisheries Cluster was launched in Soreng District, Sikkim, during the meet. This initiative aligns with the state’s reputation as a pioneer in organic farming and will promote eco-friendly aquaculture practices under PMMSY. The cluster focuses on sustainable fish farming, avoiding harmful chemicals and pesticides, thus protecting aquatic ecosystems and meeting the growing demand for organic fish products in domestic and international markets.

Key stakeholder NABARD will support the cluster by providing financial assistance, technical training, and facilitating the formation of Fish Farmer Producer Organizations (FFPOs). The organic cluster will also attract private investments, strengthen value chains, and enhance tourism potential, empowering local fishers and ensuring sustainable growth.

PMMSY’s Cluster-Based Approach: Boosting Fisheries Value Chain

The PMMSY aims to achieve a Blue Revolution by adopting a cluster-based development approach, fostering collaboration across the fisheries value chain. This model unites enterprises of all sizes, from fish farmers to exporters, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and promoting innovation. The Department of Fisheries has established several fisheries clusters, including Pearl Cluster in Jharkhand, Ornamental Fisheries Cluster in Tamil Nadu, Seaweed Cluster in Lakshadweep, and Tuna Cluster in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands.

The newly launched Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim will focus on amur carp and other carp species, contributing to the state’s vision of integrating organic practices into agriculture and aquaculture.

Northeast Region: A Pillar of India’s Blue Economy Vision

The Northeastern Region (NER) is a biodiversity hotspot with immense potential for fisheries and aquaculture. Supported by abundant freshwater resources, the NER has emerged as a key driver of India’s fisheries sector, achieving an impressive annual growth rate of 5%. Fish production in the region rose from 4.03 lakh tonnes in 2014-15 to 6.41 lakh tonnes in 2023-24.

Recognizing the region’s strategic importance, the government has allocated ₹2,114 crore for fisheries infrastructure through flagship schemes such as the Blue Revolution Scheme, Fisheries and Aquaculture Infrastructure Development Fund (FIDF), and PMMSY. These investments have strengthened modern aquaculture practices, hatcheries, and fish processing units, while innovative technologies like Biofloc and Recirculatory Aquaculture Systems (RAS) have enhanced productivity.

The 50 projects launched today involve a central share of ₹38.63 crore and are expected to generate 4,530 direct and indirect employment opportunities in the region.

India’s Fisheries Sector: A Global Leader

India is the second-largest fish producer globally, contributing 8% of the world’s output, and leads in shrimp production and export. The sector plays a crucial role in the nation’s economy, providing livelihoods to over 3 crore fishers and fish farmers. Since 2015, the Government of India has invested ₹38,572 crore in fisheries through key initiatives like the Blue Revolution Scheme and PMMSY.

Looking Ahead

The launch of these projects and the Organic Fisheries Cluster in Sikkim underscores India’s commitment to sustainable aquaculture and inclusive development. By leveraging innovative practices, the government aims to enhance fisheries’ contributions to the economy, empower local communities, and strengthen India’s position as a global leader in sustainable fisheries and aquaculture.