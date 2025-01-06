The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops have successfully thwarted attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through in the Kursk region of western Russia. According to reports, the main Ukrainian force was destroyed near Berdin village, resulting in significant losses of both personnel and tanks.

The Russian state news agency highlighted the decisive action taken by Russian troops in neutralizing the threat posed by the advancing Ukrainian forces. However, the situation remains unclear as Ukraine has not yet provided its own account of the operations conducted in the Kursk region.

Questions of accuracy remain, as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by Russia regarding the battlefield encounters. This development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

