Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attempt in Kursk
Russian troops have reportedly stopped Ukrainian forces from making a breakthrough in western Russia's Kursk region. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, primary Ukrainian forces were destroyed near Berdin village, suffering personnel and tank losses. Ukraine has not confirmed this account while Reuters failed to independently verify it.
