Russian Forces Repel Ukrainian Attempt in Kursk

Russian troops have reportedly stopped Ukrainian forces from making a breakthrough in western Russia's Kursk region. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, primary Ukrainian forces were destroyed near Berdin village, suffering personnel and tank losses. Ukraine has not confirmed this account while Reuters failed to independently verify it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 06-01-2025 16:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2025 16:42 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Russian Defence Ministry announced that its troops have successfully thwarted attempts by Ukrainian forces to break through in the Kursk region of western Russia. According to reports, the main Ukrainian force was destroyed near Berdin village, resulting in significant losses of both personnel and tanks.

The Russian state news agency highlighted the decisive action taken by Russian troops in neutralizing the threat posed by the advancing Ukrainian forces. However, the situation remains unclear as Ukraine has not yet provided its own account of the operations conducted in the Kursk region.

Questions of accuracy remain, as Reuters has been unable to independently verify the claims made by Russia regarding the battlefield encounters. This development adds a layer of complexity to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

