Legal Battle Over Union Carbide Waste Intensifies in Madhya Pradesh

In a significant development, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to adhere to safety protocols for the disposal of Union Carbide factory waste within six weeks. The court's decision comes amid growing unrest in Pithampur township, fueled by alleged fictitious reporting on the waste's disposal.

The state government, through Advocate General Prashant Singh, sought time to reassure Pithampur residents about the safety measures in place. The High Court, comprising Chief Justice SK Kait and Justice Vivek Jain, emphasized the necessity of transparent and factual reporting, restricting media from disseminating incorrect information.

The controversy surrounds the transportation of waste from the Union Carbide site in Bhopal to Pithampur, following complaints about potential environmental and health risks. The case recalls the tragic 1984 gas leak incident, underlining ongoing tensions over unresolved waste disposal issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)