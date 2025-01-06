Supreme Court Warns Maharashtra: Pay Village Land Compensation or Face Contempt

The Supreme Court has issued a stern warning to Maharashtra government officials over their failure to pay compensation for land acquired from villagers in Beed district. The court has mandated that funds be distributed by January 31, 2024, or officials will face contempt proceedings.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh presided over the case concerning land taken in Jambhalkhori Borphadi for a water tank construction under the Employees Guarantee Scheme in 2005. The compensation, amounting to over Rs 1.49 crore, remains unpaid despite court orders.

The bench urged the state's chief secretary and other high-ranking officials to resolve the issue swiftly, warning of strict actions, including potential contempt proceedings, if compliance is not achieved by the set deadline.

(With inputs from agencies.)