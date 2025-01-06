Left Menu

Starmer Defends Record Amid Social Media Criticism as NHS Reforms Announced

UK PM Keir Starmer condemned misinformation regarding his prosecutorial past, spotlighting his minister Jess Phillips amid criticisms on social media. He targeted Conservative opposition while unveiling NHS Elective Reform Plan aimed at alleviating backlogs by expanding diagnostic centres and enhancing patient convenience.

Updated: 06-01-2025 19:10 IST
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has taken a firm stance against the spread of "lies and misinformation" over social media concerning his past as a prosecutor and against Minister Jess Phillips in discussions of child sexual abuse tied to grooming gangs.

Without explicitly naming Elon Musk, who has criticized the British government's handling of historical scandals involving these cases, Starmer called out the opposition for aligning with radical agendas rather than safeguarding victims. He praised Phillips for her efforts against sexual abuse.

Amid this backdrop, Starmer introduced the NHS Elective Reform Plan, targeting backlog issues with expanded community diagnostic centres and enhanced service flexibility, aiming to achieve the 18-week referral to treatment target by Parliament's term end.

