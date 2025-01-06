Tragic Twists: Robber Killed After Fatal Pharm Game
A robber died in a road accident shortly after killing a medical store owner in Sultanpur Lodhi. The incident occurred around midnight when two robbers attempted to loot the shop. The store owner was shot dead while trying to thwart the robbery. One robber died fleeing, and a case is now registered.
In a shocking turn of events, a robber lost his life in a road accident moments after shooting a medical store owner in Sultanpur Lodhi. The tragic episode unfolded around midnight on Sunday when two robbers targeted the shop of Gurcharan Singh, a registered medical practitioner in Bhanolanga village.
Upon spotting them on CCTV, Singh confronted the intruders, leading to a deadly altercation where he was fatally shot, according to police reports. The robbers tried to flee, but in a twist of fate, one of them was struck by a speeding vehicle and died instantly.
The surviving accomplice managed to escape, and law enforcement officers have registered a case to investigate further. The community has been left reeling from this tragic series of events that turned a robbery attempt into a double tragedy.
