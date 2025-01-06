Tragic Twists: Robber Killed After Fatal Pharm Game

In a shocking turn of events, a robber lost his life in a road accident moments after shooting a medical store owner in Sultanpur Lodhi. The tragic episode unfolded around midnight on Sunday when two robbers targeted the shop of Gurcharan Singh, a registered medical practitioner in Bhanolanga village.

Upon spotting them on CCTV, Singh confronted the intruders, leading to a deadly altercation where he was fatally shot, according to police reports. The robbers tried to flee, but in a twist of fate, one of them was struck by a speeding vehicle and died instantly.

The surviving accomplice managed to escape, and law enforcement officers have registered a case to investigate further. The community has been left reeling from this tragic series of events that turned a robbery attempt into a double tragedy.

(With inputs from agencies.)