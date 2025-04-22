Iran-US Nuclear Negotiations Move to Crucial Technical Stage

Negotiations between Iran and the United States concerning Tehran's nuclear program have progressed to the 'expert level.' This development is seen as a positive sign by analysts but not necessarily indicative of an impending agreement. Key hurdles include uranium enrichment levels and the ballistic missile program.

In the past, details of the nuclear deal struck in 2015 required meticulous discussions between senior technical experts from both countries. This included setting limits on uranium enrichment and timelines for lifting economic sanctions against Iran. Such technical assessments will remain critical in ensuring effective implementation and verification of any new agreement.

Despite showing initial optimism, officials have highlighted existing disagreements, such as the acceptable level of uranium enrichment. Concerns have been raised around political willingness to finalize an effective agreement. Nevertheless, the commencement of expert talks symbolizes the readiness of both nations to delve deeper into complex issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)