India Launches Two Indigenously Designed Fast Patrol Vessels to Boost Maritime Security

In a significant stride towards self-reliance in defence production, two Fast Patrol Vessels (FPVs) - Amulya and Akshay, indigenously designed and constructed by Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) for the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), were launched on January 5, 2025, in Goa. The ceremony was graced by Secretary (Defence Production) Shri Sanjeev Kumar, marking the launch of the third and fourth FPVs in a series of eight.

The vessels, part of a ₹473 crore contract finalized in March 2022, embody over 60% indigenous content. Designed in-house by GSL, these FPVs are equipped with advanced features to meet the specific operational needs of the ICG.

Dimensions and Capabilities:

Length: 52 meters

Displacement: 320 tonnes

Roles: Fisheries protection, Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) surveillance, coastal patrol, anti-smuggling, anti-piracy, and search and rescue operations.

Innovative Features: For the first time, GSL deployed its state-of-the-art ship-lift system to launch two vessels simultaneously, a testament to the shipyard’s modernization efforts. Additionally, the vessels incorporate controllable pitch propellers, a first for FPVs in India, enhancing maneuverability and operational efficiency.

Commitment to Aatmanirbharta

Speaking at the event, Shri Sanjeev Kumar praised the enduring collaboration between GSL and ICG, emphasizing that the vessels symbolize India's growing resilience in defence production. “This achievement reflects the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and demonstrates the capabilities of Indian shipyards to meet global standards through indigenous efforts,” he remarked.

GSL’s CMD, Shri Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, highlighted the shipyard’s growth, including a 100% increase in gross revenue, which surpassed the ₹2,000 crore mark. He commended the workforce for overcoming challenges to meet delivery timelines.

Economic and Strategic Significance

The project has significantly bolstered local industry by involving MSMEs and other stakeholders, driving employment and economic growth. Senior officials from the defence and maritime communities lauded the efforts, reiterating the importance of such projects in enhancing India’s maritime security and sovereignty.

Looking Ahead

The first two FPVs of the series, Adamya and Akshar, were launched in October 2024, with delivery scheduled for later in 2025. These launches further strengthen India’s maritime capabilities, especially in safeguarding its offshore assets, island territories, and EEZ.

The initiative underscores India's commitment to achieving self-reliance in defence, leveraging local resources and cutting-edge technology to fortify its maritime forces.