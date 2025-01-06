Shivraj Singh Chouhan Calls for Accelerated Efforts in Edible Oil Self-Sufficiency Drive

The Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, has called on states to intensify efforts under the National Mission on Edible Oils – Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), a flagship initiative aimed at bolstering India’s self-reliance in edible oil production. The mission seeks to reduce import dependency, enhance farmer incomes, and promote domestic oil palm cultivation on a large scale.

Launched to address the growing demand for edible oils in India, NMEO-OP aims to bring 6.5 lakh hectares of land under oil palm cultivation by 2025-26. A particular focus has been placed on tapping the agro-climatic potential of the North-eastern region and other states suited for oil palm farming.

While progress has been made in some regions, others lag in utilizing allocated funds and achieving plantation targets. The Minister stressed the need for a focused and coordinated approach to overcome these challenges.

Key Challenges and Recommendations

Underutilization of Funds: Many states have substantial unspent resources under NMEO-OP. Shri Chouhan urged states to prioritize efficient resource utilization for developing infrastructure, supporting farmers, and expanding plantations.

Farmer Engagement: States must intensify outreach programs to tackle misinformation, provide timely assistance, and ensure farmer satisfaction.

Addressing Delays: Shri Chouhan highlighted the importance of resolving bottlenecks in plantation activities and mobilizing available resources for timely execution.

Innovative Measures to Enhance Transparency

To improve efficiency and monitoring, the government has introduced advanced technologies:

Geo-Mapping and Drone Surveillance: These digital tools are being employed to monitor plantations and ensure accountability. Shri Chouhan urged states to actively cooperate with these initiatives.

Viability Price (VP) Mechanism: This mechanism safeguards farmers against market volatility by ensuring fair pricing. States have been directed to expedite the signing of Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to facilitate this benefit.

Union Minister’s Call to Action

Shri Chouhan reiterated the importance of achieving Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in edible oil production and underscored the need for robust collaboration between central and state governments, implementing agencies, and farmers.

He also emphasized the strategic role of oil palm cultivation in India’s agricultural landscape, pointing out its potential to not only reduce imports but also significantly boost farmer incomes.

Additional Developments

Research and Development: The government is supporting R&D to improve oil palm yields and ensure sustainable farming practices.

Farmer Training: Special training programs are being rolled out to educate farmers about oil palm cultivation techniques and post-harvest management.

Market Linkages: Efforts are underway to strengthen supply chains, ensuring farmers have access to markets and buyers for their produce.

The Road Ahead

Shri Chouhan’s message resonates with the mission’s overarching goals of ensuring India’s agricultural prosperity and reducing dependency on imports. As states gear up to enhance their participation, the successful implementation of NMEO-OP will be a critical step towards making India self-sufficient in edible oil production.