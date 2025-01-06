Twists in Beed Sarpanch Murder Case: Police Probe Deepens
Vishnu Chate, an accused in the murder and extortion case of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, had his police custody extended. Deshmukh was killed after opposing extortion from an energy firm overseeing a windmill project. The CID claims Chate is non-cooperative, and efforts to locate a critical phone used in the crime are ongoing.
The police custody of Vishnu Chate, accused in an extortion case tied to the murder of Beed sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has been extended until January 10. Authorities allege Chate remains uncooperative in the investigation.
Deshmukh was murdered on December 9 for attempting to thwart extortion threats against an energy company leading a windmill project. The CID revealed Chate hid the mobile phone used to make calls to the firm, impeding the investigation.
Officials seek a critical phone used by main accused Walmik Karad. A related Scorpio SUV has been seized, and Dr. Sambhaji Waybase and his wife were questioned about the conspiracy linking the extortion case to Deshmukh's murder.
