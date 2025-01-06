UNMISS Report Reveals Alarming Rise in Violence and Abductions in South Sudan

The latest quarterly brief from the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) highlights the ongoing severity of communal violence as the primary driver of conflict in the country. From July to September 2024, the UN Peacekeeping Mission's Human Rights Division documented 206 incidents, affecting 792 civilians. These incidents resulted in 299 deaths, 310 injuries, 151 abductions, and 32 cases of conflict-related sexual violence (CRSV).

Despite a slight decrease in violent incidents by 4 percent (from 215 to 206) compared to the same period in 2023, the total number of victims has risen significantly by 24 percent (from 641 to 792). While the number of civilians killed decreased by 7 percent (from 321 to 299), the injuries caused by violence spiked by 34 percent (from 231 to 310).

The report particularly draws attention to the sharp increase in both abductions and CRSV compared to the same period last year. Abductions surged by 132 percent (from 65 to 151), while CRSV cases rose by 33 percent (from 24 to 32). These disturbing trends signal a worsening of the security situation for civilians, especially in regions already plagued by conflict.

Warrap and Central Equatoria: Hotspots for Violence and Abductions

The report identifies Warrap State as the area most heavily affected by civilian casualties, accounting for 60 percent of the total number of deaths and injuries. However, Central Equatoria State saw the highest number of abductions, making up 69 percent of the total recorded abductions. Men were the primary victims of these abductions, underscoring the continuing vulnerability of local populations to targeted violence.

Tensions between Government security forces and National Salvation Front (NSF) splinter groups remain a significant threat to peace, especially across the Greater Equatoria region. These tensions have undermined the Cessation of Hostilities agreement signed by both parties, exacerbating insecurity and increasing risks for civilians.

Concerns Over Violence Against Women and Abductions

The increase in violence, particularly the rise in violence against women and abductions, is described as deeply alarming. UNMISS Special Representative Nicholas Haysom urged for concerted action by national, state, and local authorities, as well as community leaders, to address the root causes of conflict and work towards locally sustainable solutions. He stressed the need for the Government of South Sudan to swiftly investigate human rights violations and hold perpetrators accountable.

"While UNMISS continues to proactively protect civilians, we cannot ignore the need for a long-term, holistic approach to resolving longstanding grievances and preventing further violence," Haysom said.

UNMISS Actions and Ongoing Efforts

In response to these growing challenges, the UN Peacekeeping Mission has intensified its land, air, and riverine peacekeeping patrols to enhance security and support community dialogues aimed at fostering peace. The mission is also actively supporting electoral preparations and assisting local authorities in promoting stability across conflict-affected regions.

Despite the worsening security situation, the report highlights a positive shift when compared to the previous April to June 2024 period, with a 35 percent reduction in violent incidents (from 317 to 206) and a 25 percent decrease in civilian casualties (from 1,062 to 792). However, the situation remains fragile, and the international community’s continued involvement is crucial to stabilizing the region.

Call to Action for Accountability and Justice

In the face of these challenges, UNMISS continues to call for greater accountability from all parties involved in the conflict. The mission’s leadership has emphasized the importance of holding all violators of international human rights law accountable to create an environment of justice and security for the people of South Sudan. With the ongoing instability, it is clear that the road to lasting peace in South Sudan requires a comprehensive, inclusive approach that addresses both the immediate needs of civilians and the underlying causes of conflict.