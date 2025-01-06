Indonesia Joins BRICS: A New Era for Emerging Economies

In a significant development for global economics, Indonesia has been officially included as a full member of the BRICS group of emerging economies.

This announcement was made in a statement by the Brazilian government on Monday, marking a new chapter in international economic collaboration.

BRICS, which originally included Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, has been actively expanding its membership, and Indonesia's addition underscores the bloc's increasing influence. Notably, Brazil is set to hold the presidency of the organization in 2025, further shaping its role on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)