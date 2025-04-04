South Korea Navigates U.S. Tariff Turbulence with Negotiation Strategy

South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo is spearheading efforts to negotiate with the United States following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 25% tariff on South Korean exports. A major concern is its potential impact on the export-reliant economy.

Industry sources revealed that South Korea has opted for negotiation over retaliation, with industry minister ordered to thoroughly analyze the tariffs and engage actively with U.S. counterparts. Senior officials have labeled the tariffs regrettable but vowed to continue discussions with U.S. personnel.

Amidst criticisms that singled out Asian allies for unfair trade practices, economists have voiced concerns over significant economic repercussions. The financial markets reacted cautiously, with the KOSPI index noting a slight downturn. Industries, particularly automobiles, brace for challenges as GDP growth forecasts are under threat.

