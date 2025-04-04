South Korea Navigates U.S. Tariff Turbulence with Negotiation Strategy
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo is pressing for talks with U.S. officials to mitigate the impact of new tariffs introduced by President Donald Trump. Trump announced a 25% tariff rate targeting South Korea, sparking concerns over potential damage to South Korea's export-driven economy.
Industry sources revealed that South Korea has opted for negotiation over retaliation, with industry minister ordered to thoroughly analyze the tariffs and engage actively with U.S. counterparts. Senior officials have labeled the tariffs regrettable but vowed to continue discussions with U.S. personnel.
Amidst criticisms that singled out Asian allies for unfair trade practices, economists have voiced concerns over significant economic repercussions. The financial markets reacted cautiously, with the KOSPI index noting a slight downturn. Industries, particularly automobiles, brace for challenges as GDP growth forecasts are under threat.
