Left Menu

High Court Ruling Revives Anurag Thakur's Bid for BFI Presidency

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has allowed former sports minister Anurag Thakur to contest the Boxing Federation of India's presidential election. The court stayed Thakur's disqualification and extended the nomination deadline, permitting his candidacy. This decision follows a controversy-laden delay in the BFI elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 20-03-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 20-03-2025 13:00 IST
High Court Ruling Revives Anurag Thakur's Bid for BFI Presidency
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh High Court has intervened to revive former Sports Minister Anurag Thakur's candidacy for the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) presidential election. The court ruled that the disqualification of Thakur was unjust, ordering the BFI to extend the nomination date to facilitate his entry into the election.

Thakur, who also serves as a Lok Sabha MP from Hamirpur, was initially declared ineligible due to a BFI directive that restricted electoral participation to elected members only. However, Justice Ajay Mohan Goel found this exclusion legally unsound and in Thakur's favor, granting an interim stay on the March 7 order.

The decision has provided a boost to Thakur's prospects ahead of the March 28 BFI elections, addressing the prolonged controversies that have plagued the electoral process, originally set for February 2. The Delhi High Court also weighed in, staying the March 7 order while allowing elections to proceed, pending its final ruling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

Atmospheric Alarms: A Wake-up Call from Rising Carbon Levels

 India
2
Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

Judge Blocks Musk's Controversial Attempt to Dismantle USAID

 Global
3
Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

Vodafone Idea's Strategic Talks with Satcom Players

 India
4
Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

Vodafone Idea's 5G Launch: A Strategic Move in India's Telecom Race

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cyber threat detection: How human-AI collaboration is changing the game

A new era in mining: How AI is redefining maintenance and efficiency

Can synthetic data bridge the research gap in rare diseases?

Outsmarting Scammers: A game that can save you from online fraud

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025