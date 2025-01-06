Left Menu

High Court Probes Private Practices of State College Doctors

The Allahabad High Court has ordered an investigation into whether doctors at state-run medical colleges in Uttar Pradesh are engaging in private practice. This follows a complaint where a professor at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College was allegedly involved in private treatment, raising questions about conflicting duties.

The Allahabad High Court has mandated the Uttar Pradesh government to investigate potential private practice by doctors employed at state-run medical colleges. This directive stems from concerns about conflicting roles of medical staff.

On January 2, the court requested information from the state's Principal Secretary, Medical Education and Health, regarding whether Dr. Arvind Gupta, a Head of Department at Moti Lal Nehru Medical College, is permitted to practice privately. Dr. Gupta is embroiled in a complaint about allegedly administering incorrect treatment at Phoenix Hospital, a private facility.

While Gupta's legal counsel highlighted procedural issues regarding the complaint, the court emphasized the significance of the inquiry, spotlighting potential unauthorized private practices among publicly funded educators. The next hearing is scheduled for January 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)

