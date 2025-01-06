UAE and Syria Strengthen Diplomatic Ties Amid Regional Changes

In a significant diplomatic move, UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed engaged with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani to discuss strengthening ties between their nations. The high-level talks mark al-Shibani's inaugural visit to the Emirates, signaling potential shifts in regional alliances.

Discussions revolved around recent developments in Syria following the ousting of former President Bashar al-Assad. Sheikh Abdullah reiterated the UAE's commitment to Syria's sovereignty, asserting support for its independence amid regional uncertainties.

The meeting was attended by key figures, including Syria's Defence Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra and the UAE's minister of state for defence affairs, Mohammed Fadel al-Mazrouei. This engagement is part of al-Shibani's ongoing foreign tour, which includes countries like Qatar and Jordan, as he aims to foster stability, security, and economic growth in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)