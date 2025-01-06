Rajasthan Political Clash: BJP Defends Past Welfare Schemes Amid Congress Protests
In Rajasthan, political tensions rise as BJP president Madan Rathore defends the current government's actions, stating no welfare schemes of the previous Congress administration have been halted. Congress protests the dissolution of certain districts, claiming the BJP is taking back the 'gifts' provided by them.
- Country:
- India
In Rajasthan, tensions between the BJP and Congress have escalated over the dissolution of districts. While Congress protests these actions, BJP president Madan Rathore asserts that no welfare schemes implemented by the previous government have been stopped.
Rathore criticized the prior Congress administration, led by Ashok Gehlot, for delaying significant initiatives such as the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). He highlighted that the BJP, upon taking office, prioritized the ERCP, marking progress by signing a memorandum of understanding and initiating the tender process.
Meanwhile, at a Congress-led public meeting in Banswara, opposition leaders, including Govind Singh Dotasara and Tikaram Jully, condemned the BJP for reversing what they call 'gifts' granted by the previous government. Dotasara signaled an upcoming movement against the state's decisions, advocating action from grassroots to the legislative assembly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War: Districts Dissolved Amidst Controversy
Gehlot Decries BJP's Rollback of Rajasthan's New Districts as Political Retaliation
Dr. Jitendra Singh Highlights Aspirational Districts as Engines of Growth During Visit to Kadapa
Rajasthan's Political Tug-of-War Over New Districts
YSR Kadapa Emerges as a Model District Under Aspirational Districts Programme: Dr. Jitendra Singh