Giuliani Faces Civil Contempt in Election Saga

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was found in civil contempt by a Manhattan judge on Monday. This development comes in relation to a defamation case brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. The election workers accused Giuliani of making false claims about them during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Giuliani, once praised for his leadership post-September 11, now faces repercussions of his actions, including a substantial financial penalty. The election workers sought assets that could satisfy the defamation judgment against him after his accusations that they helped steal the presidential race were deemed unfounded.

Giuliani's legal challenges continue to mount as he has not fully cooperated with court orders, contributing to this latest ruling. Meanwhile, his legal team argues substantial steps towards compliance have been made, despite the pressures of a tight timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)