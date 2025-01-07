Left Menu

Giuliani Faces Civil Contempt in Election Saga

Rudy Giuliani has been found in civil contempt by a Manhattan judge in a case concerning defamation claims by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss, whom he falsely accused during the 2020 presidential election. The ruling marks another fall from grace for 'America's Mayor'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 02:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 02:21 IST
Giuliani Faces Civil Contempt in Election Saga
Giuliani

Rudy Giuliani, the former mayor of New York City, was found in civil contempt by a Manhattan judge on Monday. This development comes in relation to a defamation case brought by Georgia election workers Ruby Freeman and Wandrea Moss. The election workers accused Giuliani of making false claims about them during the 2020 U.S. presidential election.

Giuliani, once praised for his leadership post-September 11, now faces repercussions of his actions, including a substantial financial penalty. The election workers sought assets that could satisfy the defamation judgment against him after his accusations that they helped steal the presidential race were deemed unfounded.

Giuliani's legal challenges continue to mount as he has not fully cooperated with court orders, contributing to this latest ruling. Meanwhile, his legal team argues substantial steps towards compliance have been made, despite the pressures of a tight timeline.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025