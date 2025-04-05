Thomas Müller's Farewell to Bayern Munich: An End of an Era
Thomas Müller will conclude his remarkable 25-year tenure with Bayern Munich this summer. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his departure after the club chose not to extend his contract. Throughout his career, Müller secured 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories, becoming a legendary figure at the club.
Thomas Müller, a legendary figure in German football, will part ways with Bayern Munich this summer after a quarter-century association. The 35-year-old midfielder revealed his departure in a joint statement with the club, expressing gratitude despite the club's decision not to offer a new contract.
Müller, who joined Bayern's academy at age 10, has garnered an illustrious collection of 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories. Yet, his playing time has dwindled, only starting 12 games this season.
As Bayern leads the Bundesliga and competes for a Champions League final at home, Müller's commitment to achieving more titles for his beloved club remains unwavering. His legacy as one of FC Bayern's iconic personalities endures as he considers new opportunities beyond Bavaria.
