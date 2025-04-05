Left Menu

Thomas Müller's Farewell to Bayern Munich: An End of an Era

Thomas Müller will conclude his remarkable 25-year tenure with Bayern Munich this summer. The 35-year-old midfielder announced his departure after the club chose not to extend his contract. Throughout his career, Müller secured 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories, becoming a legendary figure at the club.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Munich | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:16 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:16 IST
Thomas Müller's Farewell to Bayern Munich: An End of an Era
  • Country:
  • Germany

Thomas Müller, a legendary figure in German football, will part ways with Bayern Munich this summer after a quarter-century association. The 35-year-old midfielder revealed his departure in a joint statement with the club, expressing gratitude despite the club's decision not to offer a new contract.

Müller, who joined Bayern's academy at age 10, has garnered an illustrious collection of 33 trophies, including 12 Bundesliga titles and two Champions League victories. Yet, his playing time has dwindled, only starting 12 games this season.

As Bayern leads the Bundesliga and competes for a Champions League final at home, Müller's commitment to achieving more titles for his beloved club remains unwavering. His legacy as one of FC Bayern's iconic personalities endures as he considers new opportunities beyond Bavaria.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025