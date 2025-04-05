Left Menu

Tripura Takes a Stand: Revolutionizing Drug Rehabilitation with OST Centres

The Tripura government inaugurated 18 opioid substitution therapy centres as part of a drug rehabilitation program inspired by Punjab's successful model. Jointly implemented by the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura State Aids Control Society, the initiative aims to restore normalcy to those affected by drug abuse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 05-04-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 18:15 IST
Tripura Takes a Stand: Revolutionizing Drug Rehabilitation with OST Centres
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a commendable step towards combating drug abuse, the Tripura government launched 18 opioid substitution therapy (OST) centres in the West Tripura district. The initiative draws its framework from Punjab's successful outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OAAT) model.

The programme promises comprehensive support, including medical treatment and counselling, to individuals struggling with drug abuse. Spearheaded by the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura State AIDS Control Society, the centres are a beacon of hope for many.

With full state funding, unlike other facilities relying on national funds, the programme aims to reintegrate affected individuals into society. Since the late 1990s, Tripura has been proactive in addressing HIV/AIDS, reaching 15.56 lakh people through awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

Lufthansa Faces Challenges from Chinese Airlines in Asian Skies

 Global
2
White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

White House Security Shakeup: Unraveling Trump's NSC Purge

 Global
3
Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

Tesla's Brand Woes Amid Musk's Political Ties and Market Challenges

 Global
4
Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertainties

Kirkland & Ellis Negotiates with White House Amid Executive Order Uncertaint...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025