Tripura Takes a Stand: Revolutionizing Drug Rehabilitation with OST Centres

In a commendable step towards combating drug abuse, the Tripura government launched 18 opioid substitution therapy (OST) centres in the West Tripura district. The initiative draws its framework from Punjab's successful outpatient opioid-assisted treatment (OAAT) model.

The programme promises comprehensive support, including medical treatment and counselling, to individuals struggling with drug abuse. Spearheaded by the West Tripura district administration and the Tripura State AIDS Control Society, the centres are a beacon of hope for many.

With full state funding, unlike other facilities relying on national funds, the programme aims to reintegrate affected individuals into society. Since the late 1990s, Tripura has been proactive in addressing HIV/AIDS, reaching 15.56 lakh people through awareness campaigns.

(With inputs from agencies.)