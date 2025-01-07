Google Faces Renewed Labor Board Complaints: Joint Employer Status in Question

Alphabet's Google is once again in the spotlight as a U.S. labor board lodges a fresh complaint. This time, the issue revolves around Google being recognized as the employer of contracted workers, necessitating a bargaining stance with their union, according to the agency's disclosure on Monday.

The National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) alleges Google acts as a "joint employer" for approximately 50 content creators from San Francisco, engaged through IT services firm Accenture Flex. These workers opted to join the Alphabet Workers Union in 2023. Board spokeswoman Kayla Blado confirmed an ongoing probe into an accusation from October, suggesting changes were made to working conditions without prior negotiation.

A verdict finding Google as a joint employer may compel the company to negotiate and hold accountability for breaches of federal labor laws. The NLRB's January 2024 decision mandated Google's bargaining with YouTube Music affiliated workers, sparking Google's current appeal. Furthermore, disputes over joint employer definitions continue, with upcoming shifts under the anticipated Trump administration.

