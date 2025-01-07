Left Menu

Malaysia and Singapore Forge Economic Partnership in Johor

Malaysia and Singapore have announced a collaborative economic zone in Johor, aiming to enhance investment and ease movement. The plan targets 50 projects, creating 20,000 jobs in five years. Both countries are establishing funds to support this initiative, addressing current cross-border challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-01-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 08:51 IST
Malaysia and Singapore Forge Economic Partnership in Johor
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move symbolizing economic cooperation, Malaysia and Singapore declared a collaborative agreement to establish a special economic zone in Johor. This initiative, highlighted during the visit of Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, seeks to bolster mutual investment and streamline the movement of goods and citizens across borders.

The ambitious project aims to attract investments in diverse sectors like manufacturing, logistics, tourism, and energy transition, as remarked by Malaysia's Economic Minister Rafizi Ramli. The joint venture plans to launch 50 projects within the first five years, creating 20,000 skilled jobs and transforming the region's economic landscape.

Supporting the venture, Malaysia will initiate an infrastructure fund for incoming businesses, while Singapore will develop a separate fund to aid its companies in Johor. This collaboration hopes to alleviate the congestion at one of the world's busiest border crossings, as daily commuters from Malaysia cross into Singapore for work and study.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Building Resilience: Fiscal Strategies to Combat Climate Risks in Southeast Asia

Battling the Heat: Bangladesh’s Struggle with Rising Temperatures and Economic Fallout

Global Health Spending Outlook: Challenges and Opportunities Through 2029

Paving the Way for Digital Education: Insights from the Latest Report

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025