Karen Chhour Urges Action to Combat Family and Sexual Violence in NZ

Minister for Children and for the Prevention of Family and Sexual Violence, Karen Chhour, is urging New Zealanders to take proactive steps in addressing family and sexual violence. She is calling on individuals to utilize available resources, report concerns, and support loved ones who may be at risk.

“The death of a child is utterly heartbreaking,” said Minister Chhour. “My heart aches for all children taken too soon and the futures they will never experience. It is devastating to see instances of violence emerge so early into this new year, reminding us that, as a country, we still have much work to do.”

A Call for Collective Action

Minister Chhour highlighted the importance of community involvement, emphasizing that everyone has a role to play in preventing and addressing family and sexual violence. She urged New Zealanders to overcome hesitation and take action when they suspect abuse.

“There are many reasons why we may be reluctant to intervene, but I encourage everyone to take that vital step. Whether it is reaching out for help or reporting concerns, these actions can save lives and create safer communities for all,” she said.

Government Initiatives in Progress

The Government is advancing a comprehensive Family and Sexual Violence Action Plan focused on prevention, rehabilitation, and protection for children and young people. This initiative also aims to build a larger, more skilled workforce capable of addressing the issue effectively.

The action plan prioritizes breaking intergenerational cycles of violence, ensuring resources are available not only for victims but also for perpetrators seeking rehabilitation.

“Our shift as a country toward taking active steps to protect one another is essential,” Minister Chhour added. “The Government’s work is ongoing, but real change requires all of us—working with each other and with relevant agencies—to take meaningful action.”

Resources Available for Support

Minister Chhour emphasized the accessibility of resources for those affected by family and sexual violence, whether they are victims or individuals seeking help to stop harmful behaviors. She encouraged individuals to take advantage of these resources, which are designed to address immediate dangers and support long-term change.

A Renewed Commitment for 2025

Looking ahead, Minister Chhour hopes to inspire a nationwide commitment to addressing this critical issue. “This year, I want people to take action. Help is available for those in danger and for those who need to change. While it is not always easy, resources are there, and they are waiting to make a difference.”

Where to Get Help

New Zealanders are encouraged to contact local support organizations, helplines, and government agencies for assistance. Key services include:

Safe to Talk : A free and confidential helpline for sexual harm support (0800 044 334).

: A free and confidential helpline for sexual harm support (0800 044 334). Women’s Refuge : Support for those experiencing domestic violence (0800 733 843).

: Support for those experiencing domestic violence (0800 733 843). Shine Helpline : Domestic abuse crisis helpline (0508 744 633).

: Domestic abuse crisis helpline (0508 744 633). Youthline: Support for young people (0800 376 633 or free text 234).

The Minister's heartfelt appeal underscores the importance of collective action in ensuring the safety and well-being of all New Zealanders.