Dar Global's Bold Expansion Plans in U.S. and Greece
Dubai-based developer Dar Global is eyeing expansion into the U.S. and Greece, following collaboration with the Trump Organization. The company plans investments in "key international cities" and aims to create luxury residences with top-tier partners. Recent Trump Organization projects include developments in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Oman.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Dar Global, a Dubai-based developer, announced plans on Tuesday to expand its footprint in the United States and Greece. This announcement follows its recent collaboration with the Trump Organization, as the company eyes investment in 'key international cities' to create luxury residences with top-tier partners.
The company, an international branch of Saudi Arabia's Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development Company, aims to attract both American and international buyers but has not released further details. Recent agreements with the Trump Organization include plans for Trump towers in Jeddah and Dubai, and a real estate project in Oman.
Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, indicated future projects with Dar Global in Saudi Arabia, including a tower in Riyadh, alongside plans for expansion into Abu Dhabi in the UAE. Former President Donald Trump fostered strong ties with Gulf states during his presidency, culminating in significant business dealings including investments by Saudi Arabia in his family's enterprises.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Donald Trump's TikTok Standoff: Supreme Court Showdown
Federal appeals court upholds jury's USD 5 million award and sexual abuse finding against President-elect Donald Trump, reports AP.
Court Upholds $5M Verdict: E. Jean Carroll vs. Donald Trump
Giorgia Meloni's Strategic Meeting with Donald Trump
Sebastian Stan's Challenging Role as Donald Trump and Golden Globe Triumph