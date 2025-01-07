UAE's Strategic Role in Post-War Gaza Reconstruction

The United Arab Emirates is in confidential talks with Israel and the United States about taking a provisional governance role in post-war Gaza. These discussions, revealed by Reuters, involve temporarily managing Gaza's governance, security, and reconstruction until a revamped Palestinian Authority can assume control.

The UAE, a security ally of the U.S. and one of the few Arab countries with Israeli diplomatic ties, is leveraging its position to advocate for significant reforms within the Palestinian Authority. However, the ideas exchanged in these discussions have yet to materialize into a formal plan or government adoption.

Additionally, considerations for using private military contractors as part of a post-conflict peacekeeping mission have emerged, though such proposals raise apprehensions within the Western community. The reconstruction is anticipated to take years and require international assistance after Israel's extensive 15-month military operation in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)