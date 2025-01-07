Miracle Rescue: Teenager Rescued from Borewell After 33-Hour Ordeal

An 18-year-old girl was dramatically rescued from a 540-foot-deep borewell in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, following an intense 33-hour rescue effort by various agencies. The teenager, who fell into the borewell early Monday morning, was lodged at a depth of 490 feet.

The narrow, one-foot diameter of the borewell added complexity to the rescue operation, officials noted. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF), and local emergency teams worked tirelessly to extricate her.

After being pulled out unconscious, she was immediately transported to a hospital for medical care. The girl, hailing from a family of migrant laborers from Rajasthan, was confirmed to be in the borewell using a camera on Monday afternoon, dispelling initial doubts about her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)