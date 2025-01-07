Left Menu

Miracle Rescue: Teenager Rescued from Borewell After 33-Hour Ordeal

An 18-year-old girl was successfully rescued from a 540-foot-deep borewell in Kutch, Gujarat, after a nerve-wracking 33-hour operation. Multiple emergency teams including NDRF, BSF, and local authorities collaborated in the challenging rescue. The teenager, a migrant labourer's daughter, was taken to the hospital unconscious but safe.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhuj | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:28 IST
Miracle Rescue: Teenager Rescued from Borewell After 33-Hour Ordeal
Representative Image Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

An 18-year-old girl was dramatically rescued from a 540-foot-deep borewell in Gujarat's Kutch district on Tuesday, following an intense 33-hour rescue effort by various agencies. The teenager, who fell into the borewell early Monday morning, was lodged at a depth of 490 feet.

The narrow, one-foot diameter of the borewell added complexity to the rescue operation, officials noted. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Border Security Force (BSF), and local emergency teams worked tirelessly to extricate her.

After being pulled out unconscious, she was immediately transported to a hospital for medical care. The girl, hailing from a family of migrant laborers from Rajasthan, was confirmed to be in the borewell using a camera on Monday afternoon, dispelling initial doubts about her presence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025