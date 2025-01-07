Maharashtra Mandates FASTag for Toll Collection, Revamps Business Rules

Mumbai, India - In a landmark decision set to change the landscape of toll collection in Maharashtra, the state cabinet, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has mandated the use of FASTag for toll payments from April 1 onwards. This move ensures that toll collection at all plazas will be exclusively through this electronic system, aiming to expedite traffic flow and cut down congestion-related delays.

The cabinet's decision included amendments to the 2014 Public-Private Partnership Policy, paving the way for seamless implementation of the FASTag system. As a result, vehicles lacking a FASTag or attempting to navigate FASTag lanes improperly will incur double the usual toll fee, as per the state's guidelines.

In another stride towards administrative efficiency, the cabinet approved updates to the Maharashtra Government Rules of Business, initially framed in 1975. These revisions are designed to ensure smoother cabinet proceedings and systematic governance, which the government asserts will directly benefit Maharashtra's residents by fostering a transparent and efficient administration.

