South Korea's Political Turmoil: Impeached President Faces Detention Debt

South Korea's anti-corruption agency has announced the receipt of a new court warrant to detain the impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol, following previous attempts thwarted by presidential security. The Corruption Investigation Office for High-Ranking Officials continues to strategize on executing the warrant.

A standoff unfolded last week when investigators, armed with an initial warrant, faced resistance at Yoon's Seoul residence. The tension further escalated when Yoon's decision to declare martial law prompted a joint investigation by the anti-corruption agency, police, and military.

The legal and constitutional implications surrounding Yoon's rebellion charges are under scrutiny, with debates focusing on the legality of arresting the president and the role of military security. The legal community watches closely as the Constitutional Court reviews the potential dismissal or reinstatement of Yoon.

(With inputs from agencies.)