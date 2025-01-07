Landmark Ruling: European Court Condemns Greece's Pushback Practices
The European Court of Human Rights ruled against Greece for illegally deporting a Turkish woman, highlighting systematic pushback practices. This decision could affect EU border policies. The court awarded 20,000 Euros in damages to the woman, rejecting a second similar case due to insufficient evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Athens | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 16:41 IST
- Country:
- Greece
In a significant decision, the European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Greece illegally deported a Turkish woman to Turkey, citing systematic 'pushbacks' at the borders.
This ruling could influence the European Union's migration policies, especially as member states, including Greece, pursue stricter immigration controls.
The court awarded damages to the woman but dismissed a similar claim by an Afghan man due to lack of evidence.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement