Fake RAS Officer Nabbed in Jaisalmer

A man posing as a Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer was apprehended in Jaisalmer for allegedly engaging in a confrontation with law enforcement. The impersonator, identified as Harjeet Singh, was nabbed when he clashed with a policeman, proclaiming himself an RAS officer, according to District Superintendent of Police Sudhir Chaudhary.

The incident unfolded near Sonar Fort on Monday night when Singh, traveling in a car equipped with a multi-colored beacon light, was stopped for questioning. When asked for identification, Singh presented a bogus RAS ID card, prompting further scrutiny from the authorities.

Upon examining Singh's documentation, officials discovered that all papers were fraudulent. The suspect admitted to fabricating the fake ID card, and continues to be under interrogation by law enforcement as the investigation proceeds.

(With inputs from agencies.)