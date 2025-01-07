Left Menu

Supreme Court Dismisses Maneka Gandhi's Plea on Election Petition Deadline

The Supreme Court declined former union minister Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging the 45-day limit for filing election petitions. Gandhi's plea targeted Ram Bhual Nishad's election, which Gandhi contends was unfair. The court maintained that it cannot legislate this timeline, as it aligns with the Representation of the People Act.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:24 IST
Supreme Court Dismisses Maneka Gandhi's Plea on Election Petition Deadline
petition
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a plea by former union minister Maneka Gandhi challenging the 45-day limitation for filing election petitions, citing its incapacity to legislate regarding this timeframe.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, sought a reply from Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Sultanpur in 2024, after the notice was issued to him.

The court upheld that the limitation is outlined under Section 81 of the Representation of the People Act, ensuring no legislative interference is required, thereby maintaining the integrity of election timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

Economic Tensions Underscore Market Caution

 Global
2
South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon Suk Yeol

South Korea's Political Turmoil: The Attempted Detention of President Yoon S...

 South Korea
3
Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

Amazon's Broadband Ambitions & UK Rail Expansion: Top Financial Stories

 Global
4
Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

Italy Secures $1.5 Billion Future with SpaceX

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025