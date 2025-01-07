Supreme Court Dismisses Maneka Gandhi's Plea on Election Petition Deadline

The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused a plea by former union minister Maneka Gandhi challenging the 45-day limitation for filing election petitions, citing its incapacity to legislate regarding this timeframe.

The bench, comprising Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh, sought a reply from Samajwadi Party's Ram Bhual Nishad, who won the Lok Sabha seat from Sultanpur in 2024, after the notice was issued to him.

The court upheld that the limitation is outlined under Section 81 of the Representation of the People Act, ensuring no legislative interference is required, thereby maintaining the integrity of election timelines.

(With inputs from agencies.)