Call for Periodic Legislative Audits Sparks Debate

The Supreme Court suggested periodic legislative reviews for assessing laws' efficacy and deficiencies. The discussion arose during Maneka Gandhi's plea against time limits on election petition filings. Justices emphasized the importance of legislative reviews alongside judicial ones, proposing an expert body for comprehensive evaluations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has recommended regular legislative reviews to ensure laws are effective and identify any shortcomings. This recommendation came during a hearing of former Union minister Maneka Gandhi's plea challenging the 45-day timeframe for election petition filings under the Representation of the People Act.

Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh emphasized the need for both judicial and legislative reviews, suggesting intervals of 20 to 50 years for such audits to remain relevant and beneficial. They argued that this would help scrutinize and rectify any existing legal gaps or deficiencies.

The Supreme Court, avoiding legislative decisions as beyond its scope, suggested creating an expert body to monitor and evaluate legislative effectiveness. Senior advocate Siddharth Luthra, speaking on behalf of Gandhi, endorsed this view, advocating for systematic legislative audits to prevent laws from becoming antiquated without prompt amendments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

