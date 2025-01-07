Left Menu

Bastar Fighters: Sacrifice of a Hero

Constable Subarnath Yadav, a 23-year-old policeman with the Bastar Fighters unit, was killed in a Naxalite attack in Chhattisgarh. He dreamed of marriage and building a house before his untimely death. The attack also claimed the lives of seven other officers and a civilian driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dantewada | Updated: 07-01-2025 17:34 IST | Created: 07-01-2025 17:34 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An aspiring groom and dedicated constable, Subarnath Yadav, had his life tragically cut short. Just days after celebrating his 23rd birthday with plans for the future, Yadav was killed in a devastating Naxalite attack in Bijapur, Chhattisgarh. His ambitions of marriage and building a home now remain unfulfilled dreams.

Yadav, who joined the police force in 2022, was among eight officers and a civilian driver who perished from the deadly blast of an Improvised Explosive Device planted by militants. Yadav's friend, Manmohan Yadav, recounted the young constable's dreams of wearing the police uniform in service of his homeland, a dream cruelly halted.

The incident further brought grief to families like those of fellow Bastar Fighters jawan Sudarshan Vetti, who also lost his life. The local community honored them as 'Shaheed Jawan Amar Rahe,' emphasizing the urgent need for the government to address the region's persistent Naxalism issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

