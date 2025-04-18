Frustration Mounts as U.S. Nears Deadline on Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts
U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The U.S. seeks quick progress on negotiations, with ongoing geopolitical challenges contributing to growing frustrations in the White House.
The U.S. President Donald Trump may soon step away from brokering a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if rapid progress is not observed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday. He stated the U.S. could not afford to engage in prolonged negotiations, emphasizing the urgency.
This developing stance highlights frustration at a lack of breakthrough on pressing international conflicts. While some headway is noted, Rubio indicated that tangible results are needed swiftly. Trump's previous campaign promises to quickly resolve the war in Ukraine underscore the need for an effective resolution framework.
Following discussions in Paris, optimism exists around U.S.-led peace negotiations, but results remain elusive. As tensions remain high and with continued regional aggression, the uncertainty about the U.S.'s next steps looms over future diplomatic strategies regarding this crisis.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Trump
- Rubio
- Russia
- Ukraine
- peace deal
- negotiations
- Paris
- Washington
- diplomacy
- talks
ALSO READ
Striking Gold: A Deep Dive into the India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Negotiations
Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case accused Mahesh Raut given bail from April 20 to May 16 by NIA court to appear for law exams.
Interim Bail for Law Exams: Relief for Mahesh Raut in Elgar Parishad Case
Iraq Urges Urgent Oil Negotiations
Stalemate in Negotiations: ASHA Workers Hold Firm