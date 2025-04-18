Left Menu

Frustration Mounts as U.S. Nears Deadline on Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts

U.S. President Donald Trump is considering abandoning efforts to broker a Russia-Ukraine peace deal within days, according to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The U.S. seeks quick progress on negotiations, with ongoing geopolitical challenges contributing to growing frustrations in the White House.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-04-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 18-04-2025 15:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. President Donald Trump may soon step away from brokering a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if rapid progress is not observed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday. He stated the U.S. could not afford to engage in prolonged negotiations, emphasizing the urgency.

This developing stance highlights frustration at a lack of breakthrough on pressing international conflicts. While some headway is noted, Rubio indicated that tangible results are needed swiftly. Trump's previous campaign promises to quickly resolve the war in Ukraine underscore the need for an effective resolution framework.

Following discussions in Paris, optimism exists around U.S.-led peace negotiations, but results remain elusive. As tensions remain high and with continued regional aggression, the uncertainty about the U.S.'s next steps looms over future diplomatic strategies regarding this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

