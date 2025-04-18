Frustration Mounts as U.S. Nears Deadline on Russia-Ukraine Peace Efforts

The U.S. President Donald Trump may soon step away from brokering a Russia-Ukraine peace deal if rapid progress is not observed, Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced on Friday. He stated the U.S. could not afford to engage in prolonged negotiations, emphasizing the urgency.

This developing stance highlights frustration at a lack of breakthrough on pressing international conflicts. While some headway is noted, Rubio indicated that tangible results are needed swiftly. Trump's previous campaign promises to quickly resolve the war in Ukraine underscore the need for an effective resolution framework.

Following discussions in Paris, optimism exists around U.S.-led peace negotiations, but results remain elusive. As tensions remain high and with continued regional aggression, the uncertainty about the U.S.'s next steps looms over future diplomatic strategies regarding this crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)