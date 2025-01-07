Court Grants Extended Stay on Bikaner House Attachment Amid Legal Dispute

In a recent legal development, a Delhi court has prolonged the interim stay on the attachment of Bikaner House until February 1. This property, owned by the Nokha Municipal Council of Rajasthan, is embroiled in a dispute involving a substantial financial obligation.

The interim stay was extended by District Judge Vidya Prakash upon learning that the Nokha Municipal Council is contesting a previous order that required them to deposit Rs 50.31 lakh in the Delhi High Court. This case revolves around a 2020 arbitral award in favor of Enviro Infra Engineers Private Limited.

The court's decision is significant, reflecting the ongoing legal complexities surrounding asset attachment and enforcement of arbitral awards. As this case unfolds, the municipal council remains restricted from transferring or selling Bikaner House.

(With inputs from agencies.)