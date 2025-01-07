CAT Jammu Bench Sets Milestone by Disposing of 15,537 Cases Since Inception Amidst Pandemic Challenges

The Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) Jammu branch has achieved a remarkable milestone by disposing of 15,537 cases since its establishment in 2020. This accomplishment is particularly significant, given the tribunal’s inception during the challenging COVID-19 pandemic.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, who holds multiple portfolios, including Personnel, Public Grievances, and Pensions, shared this information after being briefed by CAT Chairman Justice Ranjit More. The briefing covered the current status, infrastructure, and operational effectiveness of the tribunal, specifically in light of its critical role in addressing employee grievances in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Key Achievements of CAT Jammu Bench

Rapid Case Disposal: Since its establishment on June 8, 2020, during the peak of the pandemic, the tribunal has handled a large influx of cases. A total of 11,792 cases were transferred from the J&K High Court, of which 9,275 have been resolved. Additionally, 8,745 new cases were filed directly with the tribunal, of which 6,262 have been disposed of, totaling 15,537 cases resolved. Expansion to Meet Growing Needs: Initially established with a single Division Bench, the CAT Jammu branch expanded to two Division Benches in January 2023, reflecting the rising case volume. These benches are now functioning at full capacity, comprising two Judicial Members and two Administrative Members. Circuit Bench at Leh: A circuit sitting of the CAT Jammu Bench was introduced in Leh on June 19, 2024, ensuring that employees in the Union Territory of Ladakh also have access to grievance redressal mechanisms without the need to travel to Jammu.

Enhanced Infrastructure and Human Resources

Efforts have been made to bolster the tribunal’s efficiency and infrastructure:

New Facility: A new building with state-of-the-art amenities is set to become operational by the end of this month.

Human Resource Development: Steps are underway to strengthen staffing and optimize processes, as per the briefing provided by the tribunal chairman.

Government Support and Regional Development

Dr. Jitendra Singh attributed the success of the CAT Jammu Bench to the proactive guidance and support of the Central Government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership. He emphasized the government's commitment to prioritizing the well-being of its officers and staff, which in turn contributes to the accelerated development of Jammu and Kashmir.

He stated, “Despite numerous challenges, including the pandemic, the CAT Jammu Bench has demonstrated exemplary efficiency. Early resolution of employee grievances has empowered government employees to focus on their roles in the Union Territory’s development.”

Future Outlook

Dr Singh highlighted the government’s focus on creating a robust grievance redressal framework to support employees in J&K and Ladakh. The establishment of the circuit bench in Leh and the expansion of the Jammu Bench demonstrate a commitment to inclusivity and accessibility for all government employees.

The Minister also praised the tribunal’s disposal rate as an essential step toward ensuring administrative efficiency and justice. With enhanced infrastructure and continued support, the CAT Jammu Bench is expected to further its role in resolving cases swiftly and contributing to the region’s growth and governance.

As the tribunal gears up to transition into its new premises and expand its human resource capacity, it remains a vital institution in ensuring administrative accountability and justice in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.