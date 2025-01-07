Left Menu

Subway Tragedy: Murder and Arson in NYC

Sebastian Zapeta has pleaded not guilty to charges of murder and arson related to the death of Debrina Kawam, who was set on fire in a New York City subway car. Kawam's death has raised safety concerns among New Yorkers, despite an overall decline in subway crime. Authorities plan increased police patrols.

In a high-profile court hearing, Sebastian Zapeta, accused of the brutal killing of a woman on a New York City subway, pleaded not guilty to murder and arson charges. The incident, which took place on December 22, involved the horrific burning of Debrina Kawam, causing widespread alarm among city residents.

According to the New York Police Department, Zapeta, a Guatemalan citizen living in a Brooklyn homeless shelter, allegedly set Kawam's clothing on fire while she slept on a stationary train at the Coney Island-Stillwell Avenue subway station. Authorities report that her death was caused by smoke inhalation and thermal injuries.

The attack has intensified calls for increased safety measures on the subway, with Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch announcing the deployment of additional officers. The murder comes amid a decline in subway crime rates, though homicides have risen significantly, emphasizing the unpredictable nature of such violence.

