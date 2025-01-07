Chintan Shivir 2.0: Ministry of Coal Sets Roadmap for Sustainable, Innovative Coal Sector

The Ministry of Coal successfully hosted the second edition of Chintan Shivir 2.0 today at Sushma Swaraj Bhawan, aimed at shaping the future of India’s coal sector. The event brought together key stakeholders, including Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Coal and Mines, Shri Satish Chandra Dubey, Secretary (Coal) Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Additional Secretaries, senior officers from the Ministry of Coal, Coal PSUs, and other vital contributors to the industry.

Fostering Innovation and Sustainability in Coal

In his keynote address, Shri G Kishan Reddy emphasized the coal sector's critical role in ensuring India’s energy security. He highlighted the government’s commitment to making coal an essential part of the country's energy transition, focusing on enhancing production while adopting cleaner technologies. "India’s coal sector must align with global sustainability goals, including reducing carbon emissions," stated Shri Reddy, while underscoring the importance of advanced technologies like coal gasification to reduce environmental impact.

Shri Reddy stressed that safety in mining operations is a non-negotiable priority, urging coal PSUs and industry partners to adopt state-of-the-art technologies and stringent safety standards. He also called for a comprehensive plan for mine closures that focuses on biodiversity conservation, land reclamation, and turning mined-out areas into centers of community activity and ecological balance.

Empowering Communities and Promoting Socio-Economic Development

Shri Reddy further emphasized the need for coal mining to uplift local communities. He encouraged active engagement with communities residing near mining areas to promote welfare initiatives such as healthcare, education, and skill development. These initiatives, he stated, should be integrated into the core operations of coal PSUs to ensure long-term sustainability and socio-economic upliftment.

A Future-Ready Coal Sector

Shri Vikram Dev Dutt, Secretary (Coal), emphasized the necessity of preparing the coal sector for future challenges by adopting innovative ideas and transformative solutions. He also outlined the need to scale up coal production to meet India’s growing energy needs while maintaining a balanced and systematic approach.

Key Discussions: Future Challenges and Opportunities

Chintan Shivir 2.0 featured two dynamic panel discussions focused on key areas of the coal sector.

Future of Coal in India Moderated by Ms. Vismita Tej, Additional Secretary, the first panel discussed India’s ambitious goal of achieving 2 billion tonnes (BT) of coal production. Discussions included improving coal transportation infrastructure, the role of coal gasification in the nation’s energy transition, and strategies to enhance coal production while addressing the challenges of transitioning to cleaner technologies. Experts stressed the need for robust coal evacuation processes, streamlining logistics, and ensuring competitiveness with green power. Sustainable Coal Mining and Community Involvement The second panel, moderated by Ms. Rupinder Brar, focused on sustainable mining practices, biodiversity conservation, and transforming mine closures into livelihood opportunities for local communities. Speakers highlighted the need for community engagement and the importance of integrating local self-help groups in the implementation of sustainable initiatives to create a balanced socio-economic and ecological environment.

Recognizing Excellence in Coal Sector Performance

At the conclusion of the event, Shri G Kishan Reddy felicitated coal PSUs for their outstanding performance under Special Campaign 4.0. He also praised top performers on the iGOT Karmayogi platform, applauding their dedication to capacity building and skill enhancement. He lauded the iGOT initiative as a transformative tool designed to empower government employees with the necessary skills to excel in governance.

Conclusion: A Comprehensive Roadmap for a Sustainable Coal Sector

Chintan Shivir 2.0 concluded with a renewed commitment from the Ministry of Coal to build a sustainable, responsible, and inclusive coal mining framework. The discussions reinforced the need to adopt cleaner technologies, such as coal gasification, strengthen mine safety measures, and transform mined-out areas into biodiversity hubs. The outcomes of the event aim to set a global benchmark for balancing India’s energy demands with environmental and social responsibilities, ensuring that the coal sector remains a key contributor to the nation’s vision of becoming Atmanirbhar Bharat.