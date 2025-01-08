Germany Leads EU Efforts to Ease Syrian Sanctions

Germany is at the forefront of a campaign to prompt the European Union to reconsider its sanctions against Syria following the December ousting of President Bashar al-Assad, reports the Financial Times.

Just ahead of the Christmas period, German officials circulated proposals to EU member states, proposing a phased ease of penalties contingent upon Syria's progress on social issues, particularly minority and women's rights and non-proliferation of weapons.

An informed source shared with the FT that, similar to U.S. policy, the EU might implement a reversible, temporary easing of sanctions. Despite the report, Germany's foreign ministry has remained silent. Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock emphasized the need for an inclusive transition in Syria during her recent trip with France's foreign minister.

