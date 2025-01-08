Left Menu

U.S. Justice Department to Allocate $50 Million to Estonia in Danske Bank Case

The U.S. Justice Department is sharing $50 million with Estonia following Estonia's crucial role in prosecuting Danske Bank. The bank faced multiple investigations after a 2018 probe revealed about 200 billion euros of suspicious payments. Estonia will use these funds to bolster its financial crime-fighting capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 04:43 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 04:43 IST
U.S. Justice Department to Allocate $50 Million to Estonia in Danske Bank Case

The U.S. Justice Department announced a $50 million allocation to Estonia in recognition of the Baltic nation's assistance in the prosecution of Danske Bank. The bank had been under several investigations due to its Estonian branch's involvement in suspicious transactions totaling around 200 billion euros.

After pleading guilty to bank fraud conspiracy in late 2022, Danske Bank agreed to forfeit $2 billion to settle the U.S. investigation. The funds shared with Estonia will aid in strengthening the country's efforts to combat financial crime, as stated by the Justice Department.

Estonia's cooperation in the investigation was crucial, providing pivotal evidence to U.S. authorities. The Estonian embassy in Washington confirmed this agreement through an emailed statement, marking a significant collaboration with U.S. investigators in the global financial field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025