Left Menu

Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) experienced an information security incident involving a breach of 42,000 recruitment application records from April 2016 to July 2024. The hack, allegedly executed by Natohub, does not compromise aviation safety systems. The ICAO is investigating and implementing security measures to notify affected individuals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-01-2025 05:35 IST | Created: 08-01-2025 05:35 IST
Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently disclosed a security breach affecting its recruitment database, with 42,000 records exposed from April 2016 to July 2024. This incident, claimed by the hacker group Natohub, involves personal data, but does not impact aviation safety systems.

ICAO assured that the breach is confined to the recruitment database, with no compromise to aviation safety or security operations. As part of ongoing investigations, the agency is working to identify and notify those affected by the data exposure.

While the compromised data includes personal details like names and emails, ICAO confirmed it excludes financial information and sensitive documents. Additional security measures have been implemented as ICAO emphasizes its commitment to system protection post-2016 hack improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

Minneapolis Agrees to Police Reforms Under Consent Decree

 Global
2
Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

Edmundo Gonzalez's Bold Bid for Venezuelan Presidency

 Global
3
Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

Steel Clash: Nippon and U.S. Steel's Legal Struggle Against Biden

 Global
4
Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

Britain to Criminalize Sexually Explicit Deepfakes Amid Rising Concerns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Role of Sustainable Energy in Improving Health, Education, and Well-Being in Africa

2030 WRG’s Vision: Turning Water Scarcity into Opportunity with Global Solutions

Green Transport Strategies to Transform the Western Balkans for a Sustainable Future

Transforming Public Health in Lagos: The Promise and Challenges of mHealth Solutions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025