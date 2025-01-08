Data Breach Hits U.N. Aviation Body: Thousands of Recruitment Records Exposed

The United Nations' International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently disclosed a security breach affecting its recruitment database, with 42,000 records exposed from April 2016 to July 2024. This incident, claimed by the hacker group Natohub, involves personal data, but does not impact aviation safety systems.

ICAO assured that the breach is confined to the recruitment database, with no compromise to aviation safety or security operations. As part of ongoing investigations, the agency is working to identify and notify those affected by the data exposure.

While the compromised data includes personal details like names and emails, ICAO confirmed it excludes financial information and sensitive documents. Additional security measures have been implemented as ICAO emphasizes its commitment to system protection post-2016 hack improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)