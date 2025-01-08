Standoff Escalates: South Korea's Leadership Crisis Deepens

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol is at the center of a political storm, facing repeated arrest attempts on insurrection charges. Tensions escalated as a top investigator pledged to break through his security blockade and execute the arrest.

Protests erupted this week, with supporters and critics of Yoon gathering despite freezing weather, as the court re-issued an arrest warrant. In a show of defiance, the Presidential Security Service secured the compound with heavy barricades.

The Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials (CIO) is determined to execute the new arrest warrant amidst growing pressure. Plans reportedly include police tactical units to counter the fortified defenses, marking intensified efforts as the crisis unfolds.

(With inputs from agencies.)